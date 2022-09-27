Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.