Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal

Sept. 28, 2022, 12:25 p.m.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Trudeau is vising Nepal. During her brief visit, Trudeau will meet with Embassy officials, U.S. Embassy Youth Council Nepal, and civil society to discuss and learn more about Nepal’s media landscape and countering disinformation.

According to U.S. Embassy Nepal face book page, in Kathmandu, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will also visit Nepal’s beautifully restored cultural sites through United States’ cultural preservation programming. Nepal is one stop on her multi-country tour of the region, which also includes visits to the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

