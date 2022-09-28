COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 31New Case, 52 Recoveries And One Death

With 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999687.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1284 Real-Time Poly 31 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1534 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 7 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1122 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1070 patients are placed in home isolation and 52 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 12 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 52 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985547 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.