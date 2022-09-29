Kathmandu Valley Confirms 18 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1307 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 18 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

of the new 18 infections, Kathmandu district records 12 cases, 5 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,712.