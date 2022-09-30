Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases

Sept. 30, 2022, 7:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 941 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Kathmandu district records all 16 cases.

With 31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999687.

