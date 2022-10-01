COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries

Oct. 1, 2022, 5:20 p.m.

With 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999759.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 599 Real-Time Poly 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 741 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 2 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 923 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 878 patients are placed in home isolation and 36 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 9 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 96 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985806 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals
Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi
Oct 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1
Oct 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases
Sep 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30New Case And 103 Recoveries
Sep 30, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30New Case And 103 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 70 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
36 People Die Due To Dengue By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Break Kathmandu-Centric Federalism By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Oct 01, 2022
NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022
Putin Declares Annexation Of 4 Territories Of Ukraine To Russia By Agencies Oct 01, 2022
North Korea Launched Two More Ballistic Missiles: South Korean Officials By Agencies Oct 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75