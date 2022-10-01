Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1

Oct. 1, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces..

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tonight.

