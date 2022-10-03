Nepal Army Conducted Fulpati feu de joie

Nepal Army Conducted Fulpati feu de joie

Oct. 3, 2022, 9:08 a.m.

The Fulpati badhai, feu de joie, was conducted at the Nepal Army (NA) pavilion in Tundikhel on Sunday. President Bidya Devi Bhandari graced the event organised by the NA as the chief guest.

A contingent of NA offered a guard of honour to the President, who is the supreme commander in-chief of the NA.

On the occasion, the NA helicopter showered the flowers, and bands played malshree music and Durga hymns. Various companies of the NA performed drills and march pasts.

The event was also observed by Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, ministers, other high ranking government officials and general people. The feu de joie is organised ever year on Fulpati, the seventh day of Bada Dashain festival. (RSS)

Fulpati Badai 2079.jpg

Nepal Army Fulpati2079.jpg

