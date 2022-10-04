Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At A Few Places Of The Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

