Cricketer Lamichane Surrendered To Police At TIA

Oct. 7, 2022, 8:23 a.m.

Cricketer Sandip Lamichhane has been arrested at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Thursday. He arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. As per his request, his personal lawyer advocate Saroj Krishna Ghimire was also present at TIA during the taking of his custody by police.

The suspended captain of Nepal's national cricket team was arrested as he landed at TIA from Qatar Airways. Lamichhane was taken under control on a charge of raping a girl.

Shyam Lal Gyawali, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police and Chief of police security in the TIA said the police arrested Lamichhane from the airport.

"Lamichhane has arrived in Nepal and we have taken him under control from the TIA," said the DIG.

Nepali Cricketer Sandip Lamichhane To Surrender On Thursday In The Presence Of His Attorney Saroj Ghimire

