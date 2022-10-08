NEA Resume Electricity Supply In Dang

The rain and flood have disrupted the electricity supply in the Dang and Ghorahi regions following the collapse of a transmission line tower due to a landslide.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has incurred a heavy loss due to damage in the transmission line towers and other infrastructures.

Landslides caused by heavy rain washed out a tower of 132 kV Lamahi-Ghorahi Transmission line. According to NEA, 18 no towers situated in Beldamof Lamahi Municipality ward 6 collapsed after the landslide.

Following this, the electricity supply in the region was disrupted. By making alternative arrangements, NEA has already supplied electricity for household consumers. NEA is supplying electricity in the region through the 33 kV Hapure Substation.

NEA has already sent a technical team to temporarily reinstall the 132 kV tower to resume the electricity. According to NEA, a technical team has already been dispatched and the installation of the temporary tower will begin after the submission of the report.

According to Kula Man Ghising, Managing Director of NEA, the process of installation of the temporary tower will begin shortly to resume the supply of electricity to the cement indusries.