Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces

Oct. 8, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

With 169.6 mm rainfall in Birendranagar, 85.3 mm in Jumla Karnali Province received widespread rainfall. However, Lumbini province was badly affected with 165.9 in Nepalgunj and 104.9 mm in Ghorahi, Lumbini Province received heavy rain fall in third consecutive day.

Similarly, Sudurpaschim Province also received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours with Dhangadhi received 90.6 mm, Dipayal 63.3 and Dadeldhura 44.0 mm.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places Lumbini and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

