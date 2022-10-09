COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 20 New Case And 23 Recoveries

Oct. 9, 2022, 4:14 p.m.

With 20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999886.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1300 Real-Time Poly 20 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 461 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours two cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 570 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 540 patients are placed in home isolation and 28 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 2 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 23 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985298 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

