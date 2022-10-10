Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali

With 120.0 mm rainfall in Dadeldhura, 85.1 mm in Dipayal and 70.7 mm in Dhangadhi, Sudurpashcim Province received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and rest of the provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.