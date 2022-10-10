Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali

Oct. 10, 2022, 7 a.m.

With 120.0 mm rainfall in Dadeldhura, 85.1 mm in Dipayal and 70.7 mm in Dhangadhi, Sudurpashcim Province received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and rest of the provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives
Oct 09, 2022
Former Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Filed Nominations To Contest Elections From Tanahu 1
Oct 09, 2022
Kojagiri Purnima 2022: Importance And Its Significance
Oct 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 20 New Case And 23 Recoveries
Oct 09, 2022
Nominations For FPTP Of Federal, Provincial Assemblies To Take Place On Sunday
Oct 09, 2022

More on Weather

Monsoon To Exit After One Week By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Karnali And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Pokhara, Karnali And Sudurpachim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Improving Groundwater Stock, And Harvesting Rainwater In The Kathmandu Valley By Ambika P. Adhikari Keshav Bhattarai Oct 10, 2022
Perilous Democracy Sans Changes In Voting & Legislation By Kedar Neupane Oct 10, 2022
19 People Killed And Few Missing In Recently Landslides, Floods By Agencies Oct 10, 2022
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Blast As Kiev’s Terrorists Act By Agencies Oct 10, 2022
China's Top Leaders Convene Ahead Of National Congress By Agencies Oct 10, 2022
2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75