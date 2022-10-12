Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma

Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, paid a farewell call on Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Army Headquarters here today.

CoAS Sharma on the occasion congratulated the Chinese ambassador for successfully completing her tenure in Nepal and extended best wishes for her happy future, the Nepali Army Directorate of Public Relations and Information stated.

Ambassador Hou is returning home upon completion of her term in Nepal.