Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma

Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma

Oct. 12, 2022, 4:29 p.m.

Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, paid a farewell call on Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Army Headquarters here today.

CoAS Sharma on the occasion congratulated the Chinese ambassador for successfully completing her tenure in Nepal and extended best wishes for her happy future, the Nepali Army Directorate of Public Relations and Information stated.

Ambassador Hou is returning home upon completion of her term in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom
Oct 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries
Oct 12, 2022
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice
Oct 12, 2022
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine
Oct 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Oct 12, 2022

More on News

Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal Army Conducted Fulpati feu de joie By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
CESIF Organizes Talk Program On Geopolitics and Foreign Engagement in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates Day Of German Unity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Acting Assistance Secretary Elizabeth Trudeau To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Health Patch-Up By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced By Agencies Oct 12, 2022
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75