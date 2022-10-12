COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries

Oct. 12, 2022, 5:40 p.m.

With 45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999991.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 743 Real-Time Poly 45 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 980 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours six cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 598 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 570 patients are placed in home isolation and 28 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 22 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985375 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom
Oct 12, 2022
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice
Oct 12, 2022
Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma
Oct 12, 2022
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine
Oct 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Oct 12, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 20 New Case And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Case And 68 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 66 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Health Patch-Up By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced By Agencies Oct 12, 2022
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75