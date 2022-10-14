Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 14, 2022, 10:40 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tomorrow.

