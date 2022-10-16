COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 7 Recoveries

Oct. 16, 2022, 3 p.m.

With 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,151

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 634 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 28 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 528 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 4 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 688 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 670 patients are placed in home isolation and 18 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 7 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,445 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

