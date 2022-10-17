COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

Oct. 17, 2022, 3:58 p.m.

With 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,191

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1183 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 40 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1104 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 711 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 700 patients are placed in home isolation and 11 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,462 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

