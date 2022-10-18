International Buddhist Society Of Nepal Provides Saline And Other Essential Medicines To Balangoda Base Hospital

International Buddhist Society of Nepal provides Saline and other essential medicines to Balangoda Base Hospital

Oct. 18, 2022, 9:54 a.m.

 Ten (10) tons of Normal Saline and other essential medicines, worth USD 25,000/- which

was handed over to the Sri Lankan Embassy by the Most Ven. Maitri Nayaka Thero of the

International Buddhist Society of Nepal in Lumbini was dispatched on 12 th  October 2022,

courtesy SriLankan Airlines, to be given to the Balangoda Base Hospital.

Image 4.jpg

This is the 3 rd  consignment of medicines sent to the people of Sri Lanka from Nepal since

the economic crisis. Ven. Maitri Nayaka Thero, under whose initiative the 3 rd  consignment

was donated, is the Chief Incumbent of the historic Anandakuti Vihar in Kathmandu, as well

as the New Maitree Maha Viharaya in Lumbini. He received his university and Buddhist

education in Sri Lanka where he lived from 1968 to 1979, and during which time he also

worked as a social worker.  Ven Maitri Thero has rendered yeoman service in the

propagation of Theravada Buddhism in Nepal. 

Image 2.JPG

SriLankan Airlines has continued to assist the Embassy in dispatching donated medicines

from Nepal by providing air freight free of charge.

