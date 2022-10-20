Japanese Assistance For New Classrooms At Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District

Japanese Assistance For New Classrooms At Shree Himalaya Secondary School In Sankhuwasabha District

Oct. 20, 2022, 12:37 p.m.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract with Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa, President of NPO Nepal Volunteer Social Service, for building new classrooms in Sankhuwasabha District. The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu on Thursday 20.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 185,971 (approximately NPR 23.2 million). It is aimed to enhance the educational environment by constructing eleven classrooms. This project will help students who previously had to study in deteriorated school buildings.

Shree Himalaya Secondary School was established in 1960, and nowadays more than 380 students study at this school. The condition of the current school buildings is unsafe as there are cracks in the wall and leaks in the roof. These dangerous and worn- out classrooms cause difficulties for students to focus on their studies. The project will be managed by NPO Nepal Volunteer Social Service.

The Embassy of Japan believes the project will provide a safe and pleasant learning environment for students and will improve the students’ quality of education. We hope that this assistance to the educational institute will further enhance the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal now and for future generations

