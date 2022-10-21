Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail

Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail

Oct. 21, 2022, 9:09 a.m.

Kathmandu District Court orders Nepal Police to release comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh in the bail. Police arrested comedian Chhitiz under the charges of making hatred comments against Newar Community.

He was released with Rs.250, 000 under the bail. Nepal Police charged him for using hatred statements against community destroying social harmony.

Although Comedian Apurva deleted his comedy from his YouTube channel and extended apology for his remarks, Nepal Police filed charged against him following complained filed by some Newar Community leaders.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

