Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Oct. 21, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

