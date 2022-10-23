COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Cases And 59 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Cases And 59 Recoveries

Oct. 23, 2022, 3:27 p.m.

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,455

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 445 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 39 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 805 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 2 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 696 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 680 patients are placed in home isolation and 16 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,59 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,741 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

