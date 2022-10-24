Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces

Oct. 24, 2022, 8:33 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

