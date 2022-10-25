Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.