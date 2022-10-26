COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 35 Recoveries

Oct. 26, 2022, 6:07 p.m.

With 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000523.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 554 Real-Time Poly 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 563 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 02 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 641 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 631 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 43 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987863 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

