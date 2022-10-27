Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One Or Two Hilly Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati

Oct. 27, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

