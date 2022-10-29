COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries

Oct. 29, 2022, 7:22 p.m.

With 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000541.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 370 Real-Time Poly 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 577 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 570 patients are placed in home isolation and 7 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 31 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987945 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

