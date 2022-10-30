Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest

Oct. 30, 2022, 7:01 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces tonight..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Puja 2022 –Importance And Significance
Oct 30, 2022
Nepal-German Mart 22 Inaugurated
Oct 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries
Oct 29, 2022
Eleventh NEUFF: Linking Culture Of Europe With Kathmandu And Karnali Province
Oct 29, 2022
Zero Tolerance To disinformation And Hate Speech: Elections Commission
Oct 29, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Places Of Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Putin Renews 'Dirty Bomb' Claims By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur One Or Two Hilly Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Tony Hagen, Helvetas, Record-Breaking Suspension Bridges In Parbat And Baglung By Keshab Poudel Oct 30, 2022
Chhath Puja 2022 –Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2022
149 Dead, 76 Injured In Seoul Halloween Stampede By Agencies Oct 30, 2022
Nepal-German Mart 22 Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 31 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2022
Eleventh NEUFF: Linking Culture Of Europe With Kathmandu And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75