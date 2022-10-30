Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces tonight..