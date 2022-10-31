COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 36 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 36 Recoveries

Oct. 31, 2022, 3:42 p.m.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,556

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 436 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 451 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 522 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 512 patients are placed in home isolation and 10 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,36 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,015 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

