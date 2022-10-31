Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1And Gandaki

Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the mountainous areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.