COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 29 New Cases And 23 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Cases And 23 Recoveries

Nov. 1, 2022, 2:57 p.m.

With 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,585

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 619 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 29 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 15 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 528 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 520 patients are placed in home isolation and 8 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,23 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,038 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

