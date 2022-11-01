EC Fixes Election Campaign Period From November 3-17

Election Commission’s spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said the parties and candidates can conduct marches, mass meeting, corner meetings, broadcasting or publishing any publicity materials in media and door-to-door campaign from November 3, as a part of election campaign.

The commission in its statement issued on Monday said that the political parties and their candidates will be allowed to conduct election campaign from November 3-17.

Section 13 (Y) of the Election Code of Conduct, 2022 states that the candidates can start their acts of publicity 17 days prior to the polling day counting since the final list of the candidates is made public.

Even during the door-to-door campaign, the election code of conduct has restricted candidates from having more than 25 people accompanying them or use musical bands.

The code of conduct has been in force since September 28. Those violating the code can be fined Rs. 100,000 or face cancellation of the candidacy as per the Election Commission Act.

Stating that the EC had given continuity to the work of implementing the election code of conduct, EC’s Spokesperson Poudel said the EC had been issuing many show cause notices to alleged poll code violators.

The EC also asked political parties, candidates and concerned parties not to do any activities that are contrary to the election code of conduct.

Amid concerns that political leaders are spending a lot of money on the election campaign, the EC reduced the duration of electioneering to bring down spending by the candidates.