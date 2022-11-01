U.S Ambassador Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Nov. 1, 2022, 8:52 p.m.

U.S Ambassador to Nepal Dean Richard Thompson also paid a courtesy call with Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma where the two noted our nation’s 75-year-long partnership on disaster research efforts and support for Nepal UN Peacekeeping contributions writes U.S Embassy in its social media sites.

“Great to sit down with the Chief of Army Staff to discuss the U.S. – Nepal decades-long cooperation on things like disaster response and U.S. support of Nepal’s UN Peacekeeping contributions,” tweets ambassador Thompson.

Earlier, U.S Ambassador to Nepal Thompson paid a courtesy call to Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Similarly, he has also paid a courtesy call to Finance Minister Janardan Sharma Prabhakar and Chief secretary Shanker Dash Bairagi.

US ambasador with Prachanda.jpg

During these meetings, the ambassador discussed our long and productive diplomatic relationship in tackling tough issues facing our country and the world writes U.S. Embassy.

US Ambasador with Chief Secretary.jpg

Photo U.S. Embassy Twitter

