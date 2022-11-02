German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal

German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal

Nov. 2, 2022, 6:04 p.m.

Led by Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, a three-member German delegation arrived today for a four-day visit to Nepal.

German delegation arrived.jpg

“I welcome Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and her delegation of 3 Members of Parliament from Germany to Nepal,” tweets Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz.

“The four-day visit will focus on German Development projects, interaction with the local community, partners and civil society,” tweets German Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Thomas Prinz.

Photos Courtesy: Twitter

