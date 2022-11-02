German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal

Led by Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, a three-member German delegation arrived today for a four-day visit to Nepal.
“I welcome Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and her delegation of 3 Members of Parliament from Germany to Nepal,” tweets Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz.
“The four-day visit will focus on German Development projects, interaction with the local community, partners and civil society,” tweets German Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Thomas Prinz.
Photos Courtesy: Twitter
