German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal

Led by Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, a three-member German delegation arrived today for a four-day visit to Nepal.

“I welcome Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and her delegation of 3 Members of Parliament from Germany to Nepal,” tweets Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz.

“The four-day visit will focus on German Development projects, interaction with the local community, partners and civil society,” tweets German Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Thomas Prinz.

Photos Courtesy: Twitter