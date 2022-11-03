Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Pays A Courtesy Call On CEC Thapaliya

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), at Election Commission, Kantipath, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Chief Commissioner Thapaliya for the success of local election held on May 13, 2022, and expressed his trust for the upcoming elections of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20, 2022, to be held in a democratic and peaceful manner, too. Chief Commissioner Thapaliya expressed his gratitude for cooperation of Japan, including supports for past elections of Nepal, and explained that the preparations for November election were in progress smoothly. Ambassador Kikuta highlighted that Japan had been supporting Nepal’s democratization and recognized the importance of the upcoming election because progress of democracy was indispensable for further development and prosperity of Nepal.

Both Ambassador Kikuta and Chief Commissioner Thapaliya shared the view to further continue to cooperate for enhancement of the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal