Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Pays A Courtesy Call On CEC Thapaliya

Ambassador Kikuta highlighted the Importance Of Success Of The Upcoming Election And Progress Of Democracy For The Development Of Nepal

Nov. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), at Election Commission, Kantipath, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Chief Commissioner Thapaliya for the success of local election held on May 13, 2022, and expressed his trust for the upcoming elections of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20, 2022, to be held in a democratic and peaceful manner, too. Chief Commissioner Thapaliya expressed his gratitude for cooperation of Japan, including supports for past elections of Nepal, and explained that the preparations for November election were in progress smoothly. Ambassador Kikuta highlighted that Japan had been supporting Nepal’s democratization and recognized the importance of the upcoming election because progress of democracy was indispensable for further development and prosperity of Nepal.

Pro_Ktm_ECN_JAPAN (2).JPG

Both Ambassador Kikuta and Chief Commissioner Thapaliya shared the view to further continue to cooperate for enhancement of the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Received U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean Thompson
Nov 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries
Nov 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Nov 03, 2022
High-Level German Delegation Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Nov 02, 2022
German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal
Nov 02, 2022

More on News

Dr Tosima Karki Retain Retains Her Candidacy From Lalitpur-3 Following Interim Order Of Supreme Court By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Handing Over Of Vehicles By Government Of India To Nepal For Conduct Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Zero Tolerance To disinformation And Hate Speech: Elections Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
US Ambassador calls on Home Minister Khand By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Received U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean Thompson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Mugu And Humla Will Be Connected With Central Grid: MD Ghising By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Russians Rejoin Grain Deal By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
North Korean Missile Presumably Intermediate- Or Long-range Missile: South Korean Media By Agencies Nov 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75