North Korean Missile Presumably Intermediate- Or Long-range Missile: South Korean Media

North Korean Missile Presumably Intermediate- Or Long-range Missile: South Korean Media

Nov. 3, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency has quoted a South Korean military official as saying one of the missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday morning was presumed to be an intermediate- or long-range ballistic missile.

The official said the missile's propellant and warhead had apparently separated.

The news agency also reported that the South Korean military is analyzing whether the projectile could have been an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japanese government officials say North Korea launched what may have been a ballistic missile Thursday morning.

But they confirmed that it did not fly over Japan, as earlier feared. Japan's Defense Ministry has confirmed that the missile has disappeared over the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard has announced that North Korea may also have launched two additional missiles. All are believed to have fallen. The government continues to monitor the situation.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told reporters that North Korea's continuous launches over the past days are unacceptable.

Kishida said he has issued instructions to confirm any damage, provide appropriate information and analyze information. He said he will confirm the details.

Agencies

Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries
Nov 03, 2022
Mugu And Humla Will Be Connected With Central Grid: MD Ghising
Nov 03, 2022
Russians Rejoin Grain Deal
Nov 03, 2022
Dr Tosima Karki Retain Retains Her Candidacy From Lalitpur-3 Following Interim Order Of Supreme Court
Nov 02, 2022
NEA Asks Internet Service Provider To Manage Wires Stretched On The Electric Poles
Nov 02, 2022

More on International

Russians Rejoin Grain Deal By Agencies 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Netanyahu Predicted To Win Israel Election By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
North Korea Launches 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
We Are Just Suspending Grain Deal: Putin By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Chinese President Xi meets Vietnam's Supreme Leader In Beijing By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Leftist Lula Beats Incumbent Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Runoff By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Mugu And Humla Will Be Connected With Central Grid: MD Ghising By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
High-Level German Delegation Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2022
German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 46 New Case And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75