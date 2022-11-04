Election Canvassing Formally Begins

Political parties and their candidates have begun canvassing for the forthcoming elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies from Thursday. As the Election Commission has allowed campaigning only from 17 days prior to the election date, those vying for seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) and Provincial Assemblies started holding rallies and visiting the voters..

Nepali Congress organized a mass meeting in Dadeldhura and Prime Minister and President of the ruling Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba addressed the meeting.

PM Deuba is contesting the election for a seat of HoR from Dadeldhura.

Similarly, senior vice-chairman of the CPN-UML Ishwar Pokhrel unveiled his 28-point commitment letter for the upcoming election. Pokhrel is an HoR candidate from Kathmandu-5.

Likewise, Pradeep Poudel, NC candidate from Kathmandu-5, also attended a program held in the constituency on Thursday and expressed his commitment to courageously raising people’s problems. Both the independents and party candidates contesting the elections to the HoR and provincial assemblies throughout the country have expedited canvassing by organizing door-to-door campaigns, mass meetings, rallies, corner meetings and publishing publicity materials in the media and social networking sites.

The political parties and their candidates will be allowed to conduct election campaigns till November 17.

The parties and candidates can conduct marches, mass gatherings, corner meetings, broadcasting or publishing any publicity materials in media and door-to-door campaigns for 15 days.

Section 13 (Y) of the Election Code of Conduct, 2022 states that the candidates can start their acts of publicity 17 days prior to the polling day.

Meanwhile, the EC has reminded ministers and officials of the local executives about the conduct to be followed while canvassing.

Issuing a notice on Thursday, the EC reminded the ministers and officials of local executives of the conduct as mentioned in Section 5 (A) of the Election Code of Conduct, 2022.

According to the revised code of conduct, the minister, who are contesting the upcoming election can involve in canvassing in the constituency from where he/she has filed their candidacy. However, the conduct has restricted them from using government resources during the electioneering.

The commission has already instructed the federal ministers, provincial governments and their ministers through the government of Nepal, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to implement the provisions of the election code of conduct.