Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In At One Or Two Places Hilly Region

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In At One Or Two Places Hilly Region

Nov. 4, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province in rest of the Provinces and mainly fair. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2022: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society
Nov 04, 2022
Election Canvassing Formally Begins
Nov 04, 2022
World Vision International Nepal Announces Roslyn Hanson Gabriel As Its New National Director
Nov 03, 2022
SAWTEE And FNI Organized Regional Conference On Suitable Seeds For Food Security
Nov 03, 2022
NMB Banks Signs Letter Of Cooperation With USAID
Nov 03, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hill Areas And Fair In Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Places Of Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2022: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2022
Election Canvassing Formally Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2022
SC's Order Not To Extend Terms Of GMR In Upper Karnali By Agencies Nov 04, 2022
Japan, US Foreign Chiefs Condemn North Korea's Missile Launches By Agencies Nov 04, 2022
World Vision International Nepal Announces Roslyn Hanson Gabriel As Its New National Director By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
SAWTEE And FNI Organized Regional Conference On Suitable Seeds For Food Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75