Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In At One Or Two Places Hilly Region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province in rest of the Provinces and mainly fair. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the Province tonight.