COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Case And 17 Recoveries

Nov. 5, 2022, 4:33 p.m.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000708.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 449 Real-Time Poly 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 827 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 562 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 557 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 17 OVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987127 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

