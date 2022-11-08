COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 15 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 15 Recoveries

Nov. 8, 2022, 4:08 p.m.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,759

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 519 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 631 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 2 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 572 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 566 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,15 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,168 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Power Supply Situation Has Improved In Bhairawa Corridtor, Completion Of Sunwal Substation Will End Power Crisis In West Nawalparasi
Nov 08, 2022
Guru Nanak Jayanti Today: Importance And Significance In Nepal
Nov 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest
Nov 08, 2022
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: The Day Of Worshiping Shiva And Vishnu Together
Nov 07, 2022
Nepalese Ambassador To Japan Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi presented the Letters of Credence
Nov 07, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 26 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Dengue Toll Rises To 54, With 46,768 Infected By Agencies 2 days, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Case And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Power Supply Situation Has Improved In Bhairawa Corridtor, Completion Of Sunwal Substation Will End Power Crisis In West Nawalparasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2022
Guru Nanak Jayanti Today: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 08, 2022
FNCCI Officials And Korean Delegation Discuss Investment Expansion Issues By Agencies Nov 08, 2022
NEA Convinces Local People To Remove Obstruction In The Construction Of Chobhar Substation By Agencies Nov 08, 2022
US Republicans, Democrats Make Last-ditch Efforts For Midterm Elections By Agencies Nov 08, 2022
White House official Held Confidential Talks With Top Putin Aides By Agencies Nov 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75