With 07 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000766.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 637 Real-Time Poly 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 612 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 567 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 551 patients are placed in home isolation and 16 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them, one in ICU.

Meanwhile, 15 OVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988183 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.