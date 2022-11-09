Earthquake In Sudur Paschim: Six killed In Doti

Earthquake In Sudur Paschim: Six killed In Doti

Nov. 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m.

Six people died and five others sustained injuries when houses collapsed due to the earthquake that hit the districts of Sudur Paschim province on Tuesday midnight.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center stated that the epicentre of the 6.6 magnitude tremor was in the Khaptad National Park area in Doti district. The earthquake occurred at 2.12 am today.

It is said dozens of houses in the rural areas have collapsed due to the tremor. Six people were killed when some houses collapsed at Gairagaun, Ward number 3 of Purbichauki rural municipality in the district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the Information Officer at the District Police Office, Doti. The deceased are Bhagawati Bohara, Sita Bohara, Harka Bohara, Prem Bohara, Tulasi Bohara and Dhanasari Bohara of Thadagaun, Purbi Chauki rural municipality-3.

Rural municipality chairperson Ram Prasad Upadhyay said six people including three from the same family died in the disaster. He said five people have sustained injuries and they have been taken to hospital.

doti-earthquack.jpg

Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and Nepali Army's rescue squads have reached the site for rescue operation. Rescue works are under way at present and the locals have joined the rescue.

Min Raj Ojha, a local teacher, said most of the homes in the area have been damaged. Landslide has occurred at many places of Sayal rural municipality due to the tremor, said Dal Bahadur Deuba of Sayal.

Before this, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude with its epicentre at Dipayal had occurred at 9.7 pm on Tuesday, the Center stated. Aftershocks had also occurred frequently following the big tremor. The earthquake was felt even in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts.

In Bajhang, people scurried out of their homes after the earthquake and spent the night outside. Laxmi Devi Joshi of Khaptad Chhanna-5 said panicked locals lit bonfire and spent the rest of the night in vigil outside in the open. She said that old homes have collapsed in the village. (RSS)

Agencies

