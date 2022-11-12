Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 12, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP
Nov 12, 2022
Awesome Cultural Exchanges: Ambassador Deprez
Nov 11, 2022
‘The Bamboo Discussion Series’ Kicks Off
Nov 11, 2022
In The Middle Of A Devastating Climate Crisis: DanChurchAid Turns The Past Into Action
Nov 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 26 Recoveries
Nov 11, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

KALIGANDAKI RIVER: Under A Threat By Keshab Poudel Nov 12, 2022
Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2022
Biden Promotes Global Action At COP27 Climate Summit By Agencies Nov 12, 2022
Awesome Cultural Exchanges: Ambassador Deprez By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2022
‘The Bamboo Discussion Series’ Kicks Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2022
In The Middle Of A Devastating Climate Crisis: DanChurchAid Turns The Past Into Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75