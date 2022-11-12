Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight.