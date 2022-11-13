Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of Central And Western Mountains

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of Central And Western Mountains

Nov. 13, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Case And 24 Recoveries
Nov 12, 2022
Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP
Nov 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 12, 2022
Awesome Cultural Exchanges: Ambassador Deprez
Nov 11, 2022
‘The Bamboo Discussion Series’ Kicks Off
Nov 11, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Democrats Will Keep Senate As Control Of House Remains Undecided By Agencies Nov 13, 2022
Chinese Vice Minister Li Inspected Heritage Sites In Kathmandu By Agencies Nov 13, 2022
NAC To Operate Int'l Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By Agencies Nov 13, 2022
Developed And Developing Nations At Difficult Negotiations Over Emission Reduction Efforts By Agencies Nov 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Case And 24 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2022
KALIGANDAKI RIVER: Under A Threat By Keshab Poudel Nov 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75