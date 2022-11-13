Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of Central And Western Mountains

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions of the country tonight.