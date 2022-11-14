Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections

Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections

Nov. 14, 2022, 8:13 a.m.

With just seven days left for the election, teams of Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Armed Police Force Nepal (APF) and National Investigation Department have reached the designated constituencies, according to security officials on Sunday.

All the four security agencies have been mobilized for the elections of the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assemblies to be held on November 20.

In the elections, Nepal Police has deployed 71,693 security forces, Nepali Army 74,000, APF 35,000 along with 115,000 temporary policemen and over 7,000 informants of the National Investigation Department. In total, there will be 302,693 security forces on the move

“The Police Head Office and Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari have started deploying the manpower for respective constituencies from last Tuesday,” according to Deputy Inspector General and Spokesperson for the Police Headquarters Tek Prasad Rai.

DIG Rai said that police have been sent to most of the areas and have already reached their designated stations. He said that more teams will be sent to some districts where they are needed by Sunday (November 13).

Agencies

IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction
Nov 14, 2022
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties
Nov 14, 2022
Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today
Nov 14, 2022
Democrats Will Keep Senate As Control Of House Remains Undecided
Nov 13, 2022
Chinese Vice Minister Li Inspected Heritage Sites In Kathmandu
Nov 13, 2022

More on Politics

Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
CEC Thapaliaya Urges Media To Disseminate News Upholding Sanctity Of Elections By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
NATIONAL ELECTIONS Alliance Vs Alliance By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 6 days ago
2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Former Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Filed Nominations To Contest Elections From Tanahu 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nominations For FPTP Of Federal, Provincial Assemblies To Take Place On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Election Flashes By Hemang Dixit Nov 14, 2022
IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2022
Upcoming Elections: Harbinger Of Change Or Stagnation Of Status Quo? By Dipak Gyawali Nov 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75