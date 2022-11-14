Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections

With just seven days left for the election, teams of Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Armed Police Force Nepal (APF) and National Investigation Department have reached the designated constituencies, according to security officials on Sunday.

All the four security agencies have been mobilized for the elections of the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assemblies to be held on November 20.

In the elections, Nepal Police has deployed 71,693 security forces, Nepali Army 74,000, APF 35,000 along with 115,000 temporary policemen and over 7,000 informants of the National Investigation Department. In total, there will be 302,693 security forces on the move

“The Police Head Office and Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari have started deploying the manpower for respective constituencies from last Tuesday,” according to Deputy Inspector General and Spokesperson for the Police Headquarters Tek Prasad Rai.

DIG Rai said that police have been sent to most of the areas and have already reached their designated stations. He said that more teams will be sent to some districts where they are needed by Sunday (November 13).