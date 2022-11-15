Weather Forecast: Snowfall At A Few Places Of the Western High Mountainous Region

Nov. 15, 2022, 7:14 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region and at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region and at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of the country tonight.

