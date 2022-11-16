KOICA- KAAN Provides Sanitary Pad Vending Machines To Three Schools

KOICA through KAAN supported Sanitary Pad Vending Machines and Eco-Friendly Sanitary Pad Disposal Machines to 3 government schools of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kavre district. The main objective of this program is to create sustainable solutions towards improving access to sanitation services and safe disposal of menstrual waste in schools.

This support program will be also helpful in the capacity building of selected schools to effectively manage and sustain menstrual hygiene and sanitation practices.

Through this program KOICA-KAAN supported NPR 2,52,000 (Two lakhs fifty twothousands Nepali rupees only) in Shree Jorpati Secondary School, Panchkhal, Shree Kankali Secondary School, Chandragiri and PragatiSikshaSadan Secondary School, Kupondole. Total 865female students of these 3 schools will be benefitted by this support.

The handover ceremony was completed on Nov 11, Nov 14 and Nov 15, 2022 on the presence of KOICA, KAAN and respective schools.KOICA hopes that the program will be very much helpful to the government/community schools in improving school’s environment.

Similarly, it is expected that the number of girl’s student will be increased in these schools and the number of dropout rate during menstruation cycle will be reduced due to the supported items. The supported equipment will be helpful for all the above mentioned schools in coming days too.

Environment, Green Growth and Climate Change are new important sectors for KOICA since 2021. KOICA Nepal also has been trying to incorporate environment in each of its development activities as much as possible. KOICA Nepal Office has been implementing Green School Project, Green study program, Environment project in hospitals and in the meantime KOICA also tried to incorporate environment activities through KAAN.