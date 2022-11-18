Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke

Ambassador Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi paid a courtesy call to State Minister Takei Shunsuke today at the latter's office and briefed him about his visit and engagements in Nepal.

Ambassador Dr. Subedi also expressed his confidence that the visit would contribute to further consolidating the existing Nopal-Japan bilateral relations.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takei Shunsuke is visiting Nepal from 20 to 21 November 2022 to observe the elections of the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assembly scheduled to be held on 20 November 2022.

During his stay in Nepal, State MinisterTakei Shunsuke will visit some polling stations and observe the elections. He will pay courtesy calls to the high dignitaries of Nepal.